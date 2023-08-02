🚀 Getting Started

is a versatile component that enables swift and straightforward diagram creation. Users can draft a variety of diagrams using a simple and intuitive language. For a deep dive into the language specifics, refer to the PlantUML Language Reference Guide

🧩 Supported UML Diagrams

Create well-structured UML diagrams including but not limited to:

📈 Supported Non-UML Diagrams

Beyond UML, PlantUML supports a range of other diagrams such as:

📣 Additional Features

Make your diagrams more dynamic and informative with:

📤 Output Formats

Generate your diagrams in various formats including:

PNG

SVG

LaTeX

ASCII art (available only for sequence diagrams)

Get started today and bring your diagrams to life with🎉!

Example:

(You can edit the text if you want,

the diagram will be dynamically updated!) describes the following diagram : Bob->Alice : Hello!

This example is working thanks to the online demo server.