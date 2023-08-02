🚀 Getting StartedPlantUML
is a versatile component that enables swift and straightforward diagram creation. Users can draft a variety of diagrams using a simple and intuitive language. For a deep dive into the language specifics, refer to the PlantUML Language Reference Guide
.
If you're new to PlantUML, begin with the quick start page
. For any questions, visit our F.A.Q. page
. Integrate PlantUML seamlessly within many other tools
.
🧩 Supported UML Diagrams
Create well-structured UML diagrams including but not limited to:
📈 Supported Non-UML Diagrams
Beyond UML, PlantUML supports a range of other diagrams such as:
📣 Additional Features
Make your diagrams more dynamic and informative with:
📤 Output Formats
Generate your diagrams in various formats including:
Get started today and bring your diagrams to life with PlantUML
🎉!
|Example:
(You can edit the text if you want,
the diagram will be dynamically updated!)
|describes the following diagram :
This example is working thanks to the online demo server.